Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 20:37 Hits: 2

Humiliation and intolerance remain “a stark reality” for many gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) people around the world, the UN human rights chief has said, in her message for the upcoming International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/05/1091992