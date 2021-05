Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 16:16 Hits: 4

Although the outlook for global growth has improved, the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as inadequate progress on vaccination in poorer countries, are putting recovery at risk, according to the latest UN economic forecast, published on Tuesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/05/1091732