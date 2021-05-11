5 things you should know about the state of the global economy

Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 00:30 Hits: 2

Is this the year we overcome the global economic crisis caused by the pandemic? Are our jobs in danger? Who has lost the most in the crisis and what can be done to recover? As the UN Department of Social and Economic Affairs (DESA) prepares to launch the mid-year update of the 2021 World Economic Situation and Prospects (WESP) report, here are five things you need to know about the state of the global economy.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/05/1091672