The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

5 things you should know about the state of the global economy

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Hits: 2

5 things you should know about the state of the global economy Is this the year we overcome the global economic crisis caused by the pandemic? Are our jobs in danger? Who has lost the most in the crisis and what can be done to recover? As the UN Department of Social and Economic Affairs (DESA) prepares to launch the mid-year update of the 2021 World Economic Situation and Prospects (WESP) report, here are five things you need to know about the state of the global economy.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/05/1091672

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version