Middle East Envoys express deep concern over East Jerusalem violence

Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Sunday, 09 May 2021 17:41 Hits: 3

The Envoys of the Middle East Quartet (from the European Union, Russia, the United States, and the United Nations), have expressed deep concern over confrontations between Palestinians and Israeli security forces in East Jerusalem, particularly those which began on Friday evening, and continued on Saturday night. The UN Children's Fund noted that several Palestinian children were among those wounded in the clashes.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/05/1091602