Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 08 May 2021 20:17 Hits: 7

Saturday’s deadly bombing outside a high school in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, has been condemned by leading UN officials including the Secretary-General António Guterres. The attack led to the deaths of at least 30 people, including several schoolchildren.

