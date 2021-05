Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 15:02 Hits: 1

The United Nations independent human rights expert on Myanmar on Friday called on countries that have not yet done so, to impose arms embargo on the country urgently, to stop the “massacre” of citizens across the country.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/05/1091502