Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 08 May 2021 02:10 Hits: 2

A sure sign of spring in northern Europe is the arrival of the Arctic tern bird, but ahead of the UN’s World Migratory Bird Day experts fear the warming of the oceans in its nesting grounds in the northern Atlantic is threatening its very existence.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/05/1091552