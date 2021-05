Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021 14:00 Hits: 5

Large ideological divides persist on views of tradition, national pride and discrimination, especially in the U.S.

The post Views About National Identity Becoming More Inclusive in U.S., Western Europe appeared first on Pew Research Center.

Read more https://www.pewresearch.org/?stub=views-about-national-identity-becoming-more-inclusive-in-us-western-europe