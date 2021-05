Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 00:00 Hits: 6

Latin America is among the regions hardest hit by the coronavirus. But now, in countries such as Guyana, Ecuador and Peru, refugees in priority groups are among those getting the vaccine.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2021/4/608b0a834/across-latin-america-displaced-people-receive-covid-19-jab.html