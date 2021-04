Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 29 April 2021 17:57 Hits: 2

Here’s a look at how individual origin groups compare with the nation’s overall Asian American population.

The post Key facts about Asian origin groups in the U.S. appeared first on Pew Research Center.

Read more https://www.pewresearch.org/?stub=key-facts-about-asian-origin-groups-in-the-u-s