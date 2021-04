Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 29 April 2021 14:13 Hits: 1

UN Secretary-General António Guterres pledged on Thursday that he would continue to represent the interests of all Cypriots in future talks on the divided Mediterranean island, as an informal effort to break the impasse ended, without finding common ground.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/04/1090902