Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 18:18 Hits: 3

The financial decline of many public interest media organizations worldwide has been among the dangerous side-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday in remarks to a UN-backed event to boost support for the sector.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/04/1090822