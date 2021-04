Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 10:58 Hits: 3

In spite of the challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic, the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Abyei with other agencies, continue to provide vital protection, humanitarian and recovery assistance to vulnerable populations, senior UN officials told the Security Council on Monday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/04/1090682