Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 15:26 Hits: 4

Twenty-three tonnes of urgently needed aid items have reached the eastern Ukrainian province around Donetsk, after a humanitarian convoy crossed the contact line into non-Government-controlled territory, the UN said on Friday.

