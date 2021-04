Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 00:00 Hits: 5

A peer-taught programme in Serbia is helping vulnerable unaccompanied children protect themselves from violence and exploitation as they seek safety.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2021/4/608144204/teen-refugee-teaches-other-young-asylum-seekers-risks-abuse.html