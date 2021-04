Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021 20:47 Hits: 1

A new law in Iraq provides a measure of comfort for women and girls who have survived atrocities of ISIL terrorist fighters, but more must be done, an independent UN human rights expert said on Wednesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/04/1090322