Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 20 April 2021

The UN launched a $29.2 million global funding appeal on Monday to aid citizens of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines affected by the major eruptions spewing from La Soufrière volcano, pledging to remain a “steadfast partner”.

