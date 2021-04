Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 20 April 2021

A group of UN human rights experts expressed serious concerns on Tuesday over the treatment and wellbeing of an African American prisoner who has been reportedly shackled to his hospital bed, and denied visits from his family, or access to lawyers.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/04/1090222