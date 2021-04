Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 20 April 2021 15:00 Hits: 1

Latinos agree that the U.S. immigration system needs an overhaul; large shares say it requires major changes or needs to be completely rebuilt.

The post Most Latinos say U.S. immigration system needs big changes appeared first on Pew Research Center.

Read more https://www.pewresearch.org/?stub=most-latinos-say-u-s-immigration-system-needs-big-changes