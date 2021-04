Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 21:08 Hits: 3

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is marking its 75th anniversary this week and its current President has said that she is confident the institution and its highly-regarded rules and procedures “will continue to provide fertile ground for the peaceful settlement of inter-State disputes”.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/04/1090102