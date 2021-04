Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 21:13 Hits: 7

Although they represent the greater part of the world’s cultural diversity and speak the major share of its languages, indigenous people are three times more likely to live in extreme poverty, the UN chief told the opening session of the UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues on Monday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/04/1090112