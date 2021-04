Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 00:00 Hits: 4

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is calling on the international community not to turn a blind eye to the plight of Nicaraguan refugees and asylum-seekers, as the pandemic exacerbates their vulnerabilities...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2021/4/6079cd184/unhcr-calls-support-nicaraguans-forced-flee.html