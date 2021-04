Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 20:45 Hits: 9

The UN together with Turkey, and Qatar, announced on Tuesday that a high-level conference aimed at ending decades of conflict in Afghanistan will go ahead beginning on 24 April, bringing together representatives of both the Afghan Government and the Taliban.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/04/1089682