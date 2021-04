Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 13:44 Hits: 3

Clashes between the Myanmar security forces and regional armed groups, which have involved military airstrikes, have reportedly claimed the lives of at least 17 civilians in several parts of the country, the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Wednesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/04/1089212