Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021 16:41 Hits: 2

Support for climate adaptation in Africa is crucial, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Tuesday in appealing for greater action to provide renewable energy to hundreds of millions who still lack access to reliable and affordable electricity.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/04/1089122