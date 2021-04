Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 15:30 Hits: 11

Around one in eight nations spends more on debt than on social services, according to a new report from the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) launched on Thursday, calling for debt service relief and restructuring to enable countries to bounce back from the pandemic.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/04/1088852