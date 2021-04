Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 00:00 Hits: 10

The Goudoubo camp, empty after violence forced residents out, now bustles as schools and healthcare centres rebuild and businesses reopen.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2021/4/605b65304/fresh-start-malian-refugees-burkina-faso-camp-reopens.html