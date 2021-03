Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 29 March 2021 20:34 Hits: 5

Now is not the moment to reduce humanitarian aid to Syria, the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator told the Security Council on Monday, stressing that after 10 years of conflict, more support was needed to avoid further “dramatic and widespread” deterioration.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/03/1088592