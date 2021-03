Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 26 March 2021 00:00 Hits: 4

Rohingya refugees who lost everything in the massive fire that tore through a camp in southern Bangladesh on Monday prepare to start over, once again.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2021/3/605db5424/everything-is-burnt-to-ashes.html