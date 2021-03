Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 19:41 Hits: 8

Although the transatlantic slave trade ended more than two centuries ago, “the ideas of white supremacy that underpinned it remain alive”, the UN chief said on Thursday, the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/03/1088332