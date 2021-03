Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 00:00 Hits: 2

UNHCR's 2020 NGO Innovation Awards honour the role of refugee-led organizations in helping forcibly displaced and vulnerable people cope during the pandemic.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2021/3/605cbddd4/awards-honour-refugee-led-response-covid-19-pandemic.html