Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 10:27 Hits: 8

The United Nations Secretary-General on Tuesday urged all countries, companies and financial institutions to commit to net zero or carbon neutrality, with “clear and credible” plans to achieve the target, starting immediately.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/03/1088142