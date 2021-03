Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 00:00 Hits: 6

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, condemns in the strongest terms the attacks in western Niger that killed 137 people, many of them already displaced after having fled earlier violence. On Sunday afternoon,...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/briefing/2021/3/605997724/unhcr-outraged-deadly-attack-against-displaced-population-western-niger.html