Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 21:55 Hits: 16

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres has issued a statement expressing his profound concern over the rise in violence against Asians, and people of Asian descent, during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

