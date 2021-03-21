The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Exploited and marginalized, Bangladeshi tea workers speak up for their rights

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Hits: 5

Exploited and marginalized, Bangladeshi tea workers speak up for their rights Tea garden workers in Bangladesh, who are mainly women, are one of the most marginalized groups in the country, with limited access to education for their children and prone to dire health risks. A programme supported by the UN’s Joint SDG Fund, which funds initiatives focused on sustainable development, aims to boost social protection for these works, helping them access their rights and improve their life prospects.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/03/1087622

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version