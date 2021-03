Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 15:41 Hits: 1

The Human Rights Council embarked on a discussion over police violence against people of African descent on Friday, with a warning from UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet that “brutality and discrimination against people of African descent continue to occur”.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/03/1087792