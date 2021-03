Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 19 March 2021

Much of today’s racism is “deeply entrenched in centuries of colonialism and enslavement”, the UN chief said on Friday ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

