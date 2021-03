Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 20 March 2021 04:05 Hits: 2

Coral reefs are in grave peril, and the consequences of their extinction could be catastrophic. They support more than a quarter of all marine life, but 90 per cent could disappear by 2050, largely as a result of climate change.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/03/1087592