Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 20 March 2021

What can African countries learn from China’s success in lifting millions out of poverty? Senior UN official Siddharth Chatterjee, formerly the Resident Coordinator in Kenya, now in the same post in China, thinks many aspects of the country’s economic success can provide useful lessons for developing countries looking to provide improved livelihoods for their citizens.

