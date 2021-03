Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 17:24 Hits: 1

Underlining that “diversity is a richness, not a threat”, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for greater investment in promoting social cohesion and tackling bigotry in a message on Wednesday to mark the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/03/1087572