Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 00:00 Hits: 6

Compounding crises increase misery for Syrian families trying to pick up the pieces after ten years of conflict, including 6.7 million people still displaced inside the country.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2021/3/604f63754/inside-syria-millions-face-destitution-decade-pain.html