Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 11:30 Hits: 2

Poor rain forecast for the next few months threatens to exacerbate the plight of tens of thousands of Somalis displaced from their homes and villages due to “extreme” water shortages since last November, the UN humanitarian office said on Friday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/03/1087172