Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021

United Nations officials on Wednesday highlighted the contributions of migrants to economies and societies in Asia and the Pacific, calling on countries to ensure all who live within their borders are fully included in national coronavirus inoculation programmes.

