Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 22:13 Hits: 2

Around a third of 217 world travel destinations surveyed remain completely closed to international tourists, as concerns grow over the impact of new coronavirus variants, and some governments reverse efforts to ease restrictions, according to a new report released by the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) on Monday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/03/1086712