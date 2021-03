Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 18:35 Hits: 2

The proportion of women parliamentarians worldwide reached more than 25 per cent last year– a historic first but still far from gender parity, UN partner the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) announced on Friday ahead of International Women’s Day on 8 March.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/03/1086582