Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 18:45 Hits: 2

Around the world, the opportunities for women to lead successful, financially secure lives are being limited by government legislation, company policies and deep-rooted misogyny. The UN is leading efforts to give women more access to digital financial tools, seen as essential to playing a full part in the global economy.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/03/1086162