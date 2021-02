Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Sunday, 28 February 2021 18:43 Hits: 2

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Sunday urged all countries to repatriate and safely reintegrate their young nationals being held at Syria’s largest camp for refugees and internally-displaced, following a deadly weekend fire at Al-Hol camp which saw at least three children die, and another 15 injured.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/02/1085982