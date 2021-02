Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021 20:59 Hits: 2

The World Food Programme (WFP) has provided further information on the deadly convoy attack in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Monday in which Italy’s Ambassador to the country, his bodyguard, and a WFP driver were killed.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/02/1085502