Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 00:00 Hits: 2

MATAMOROS, Mexico – UN agencies today will begin to prepare individuals and families in the informal camp in Matamoros, Mexico for entry to the United States in line with the U.S. plan to terminate a policy...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2021/2/6035b7db4/un-agencies-begin-processing-matamoros.html