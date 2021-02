Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 20 February 2021 10:15 Hits: 3

In Zambia, where the climate crisis is making it increasingly difficult to earn a living, goat-rearing is being seen as a possible route to a better livelihood, and economic resilience.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/02/1084802